Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Shenandoah. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.