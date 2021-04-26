Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
