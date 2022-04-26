Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.