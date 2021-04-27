This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 55F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a war…
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Shenandoah. It should reach …
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 27F. Wind…
This evening in Shenandoah: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's …