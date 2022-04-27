Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.