For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a war…
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Shenandoah. It should reach …
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expec…
This evening in Shenandoah: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's …