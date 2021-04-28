 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

