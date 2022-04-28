Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.