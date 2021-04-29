Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.