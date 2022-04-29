Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Shenandoah area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.