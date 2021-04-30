Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Shenandoah, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
