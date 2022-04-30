This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Shenandoah people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be…