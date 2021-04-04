For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
