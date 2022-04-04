Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Shenandoah area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.