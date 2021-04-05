Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
