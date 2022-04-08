Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.