Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.