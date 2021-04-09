For the drive home in Shenandoah: Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Shenandoah area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. S…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, the fo…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shen…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Shenandoah folks should see h…