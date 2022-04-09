Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Shenandoah. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
