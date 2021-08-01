This evening in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
