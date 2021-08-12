For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
