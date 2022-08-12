Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.