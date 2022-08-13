 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

