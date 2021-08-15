Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Monday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.