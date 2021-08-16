Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.