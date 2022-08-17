 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

