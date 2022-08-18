Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.