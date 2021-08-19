Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.