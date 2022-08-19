Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.