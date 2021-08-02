Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.