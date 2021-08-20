Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.