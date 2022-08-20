For the drive home in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possib…