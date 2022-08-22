Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.