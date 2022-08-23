This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
