This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is…
This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low…