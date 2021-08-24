Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.