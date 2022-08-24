This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
