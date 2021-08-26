Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.