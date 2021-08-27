This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.97. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
