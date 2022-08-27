Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.