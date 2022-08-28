Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.