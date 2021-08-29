Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah