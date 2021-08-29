 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

