Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north.