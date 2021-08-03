Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.