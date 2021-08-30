Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.