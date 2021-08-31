Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.