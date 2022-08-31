Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.