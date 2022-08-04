Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.