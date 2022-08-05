Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.