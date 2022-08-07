Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.