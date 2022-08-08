Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.