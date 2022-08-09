For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. Tempera…
This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Shenandoah folks s…
This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…