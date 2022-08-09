Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.