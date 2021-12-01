This evening in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Shenandoah will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah